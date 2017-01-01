Your backend relies on AuthN for account moderation actions like locking, unlocking, archiving, and forcing password changes.

Your application frontend relies on AuthN for creating accounts, logging in, forgotten passwords, and session maintenance.

AuthN manages a database of user accounts with sign-in credentials and related attributes.

Microservice

Microservices perform better, especially when written in Go.

Microservices are also more secure, and that matters a lot when it comes to handling sensitive user accounts' credentials.

Traditional auth libraries mix sensitive logic and data into your application's ever-expanding security perimeter. Any vulnerability you or your dependencies introduce with an unrelated change is a potential vector for accounts compromise.