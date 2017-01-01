Modern, open source, web app authentication.
AuthN manages a database of user accounts with sign-in credentials and related attributes.
Your application frontend relies on AuthN for creating accounts, logging in, forgotten passwords, and session maintenance.
Your backend relies on AuthN for account moderation actions like locking, unlocking, archiving, and forcing password changes.
Microservices perform better, especially when written in Go.
Microservices are also more secure, and that matters a lot when it comes to handling sensitive user accounts' credentials.
Traditional auth libraries mix sensitive logic and data into your application's ever-expanding security perimeter. Any vulnerability you or your dependencies introduce with an unrelated change is a potential vector for accounts compromise.
Remove complexity and responsibility from your application.
Isolate sensitive data with a split database architecture.
Free and transparent. No security through obscurity.
Platform agnostic with no vendor lock-in.
Run it locally with Docker:
# start a Redis server in the background
docker run --rm --detach --name authn_redis redis
# then, configure and start an AuthN server on localhost:8080
docker run -it --rm \
--publish 8080:3000 \
--link authn_redis:rd \
-e AUTHN_URL=localhost:8080 \
-e APP_DOMAINS=localhost \
-e DATABASE_URL=sqlite3:db/demo.sqlite3 \
-e REDIS_URL=redis://rd:6379/1 \
-e SECRET_KEY_BASE='my-authn-test-secret' \
-e HTTP_AUTH_USERNAME=hello \
-e HTTP_AUTH_PASSWORD=world \
--name authn_app \
keratin/authn-server:latest \
sh -c "./authn migrate && ./authn server"
You can now verify it's running by opening http://localhost:8080/health in your browser.
AuthN integrates with both your backend and your frontend.