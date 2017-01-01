AuthN

Modern, open source, web app authentication.

Accounts

AuthN manages a database of user accounts with sign-in credentials and related attributes.

Your application frontend relies on AuthN for creating accounts, logging in, forgotten passwords, and session maintenance.

Your backend relies on AuthN for account moderation actions like locking, unlocking, archiving, and forcing password changes.

Microservice

Microservices perform better, especially when written in Go.

Microservices are also more secure, and that matters a lot when it comes to handling sensitive user accounts' credentials.

Traditional auth libraries mix sensitive logic and data into your application's ever-expanding security perimeter. Any vulnerability you or your dependencies introduce with an unrelated change is a potential vector for accounts compromise.

Features

Usernames & Passwords
Classic signup, login, and logout. Secure, hardened, and isolated.
Business Metrics
Track your active accounts by day, week, and month. See your application's usage and adoption rates!
Password Complexity Validations
One simple setting — 0 to 5 — controls how complex passwords must be. Based on real-world attack patterns.
Password Reset Tokens
Securely generate, validate, and expire password reset tokens.
Account Archival
Delete personal information from archived accounts.
Account Locking
Prevents an account from logging in without permanently archiving it.
Forced Password Changes
Require an account to reset their password before logging in, for any reason.
Revokable Sessions
Don't just delete session cookies, revoke them permanently.
Session Timeouts
Sessions may expire after inactivity.
Expiring Sessions
Sessions may expire after a hard cut-off.
Sessions for Apps & APIs
Session tokens may be sent with cookies or headers.

Compare

AuthN
Library
SaaS
Standalone Service

Remove complexity and responsibility from your application.

Password Vault

Isolate sensitive data with a split database architecture.

Open Source

Free and transparent. No security through obscurity.

Independent

Platform agnostic with no vendor lock-in.

Getting Started

1. Run the AuthN Service

Run it locally with Docker:

# start a Redis server in the background
docker run --rm --detach --name authn_redis redis
# then, configure and start an AuthN server on localhost:8080
docker run -it --rm \
  --publish 8080:3000 \
  --link authn_redis:rd \
  -e AUTHN_URL=localhost:8080 \
  -e APP_DOMAINS=localhost \
  -e DATABASE_URL=sqlite3:db/demo.sqlite3 \
  -e REDIS_URL=redis://rd:6379/1 \
  -e SECRET_KEY_BASE='my-authn-test-secret' \
  -e HTTP_AUTH_USERNAME=hello \
  -e HTTP_AUTH_PASSWORD=world \
  --name authn_app \
  keratin/authn-server:latest \
  sh -c "./authn migrate && ./authn server"

You can now verify it's running by opening http://localhost:8080/health in your browser.

2. Add the API Clients

AuthN integrates with both your backend and your frontend.

Ruby JavaScript